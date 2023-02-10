Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.54 and a 200-day moving average of $244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

