Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $182.23. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

