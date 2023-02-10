Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

ORI opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

