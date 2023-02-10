CSP Inc. (CSPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 14th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

CSP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSP stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,605 shares of company stock valued at $107,222 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

