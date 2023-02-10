Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $294.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

