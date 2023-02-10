Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici Acquires 587 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $321.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $232.53. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

