Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 3.4%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.28 ($1.38) and last traded at €1.31 ($1.41). 271,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.36 ($1.46).

Adler Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

