Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.25. 37,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 97,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Z from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

