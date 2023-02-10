Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading Down 1.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 205,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 502,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

