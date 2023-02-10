Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 10,943 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Samsara stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,923,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,763 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

