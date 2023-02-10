Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $85.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

