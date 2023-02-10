Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $601,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,595 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after acquiring an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.