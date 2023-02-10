Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

