Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFAS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

