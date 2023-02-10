Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,740 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $51.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

