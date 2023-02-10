Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 16,908.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 346,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $58.98 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41.

