Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VGT stock opened at $363.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

