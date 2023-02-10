Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,033 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USXF opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

