Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $64.69 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.