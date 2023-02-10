Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

