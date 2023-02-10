Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

