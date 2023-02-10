Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $576,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after buying an additional 85,911 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

NOC opened at $453.85 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $379.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.59 and a 200-day moving average of $496.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

