Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

