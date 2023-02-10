Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 507.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 137,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 94.6% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

