Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

