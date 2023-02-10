Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,246,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $8,286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Par Pacific Company Profile

Shares of PARR opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.06. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

