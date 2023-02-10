Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 67.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 622.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About National Grid

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 1,070 ($12.86) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.