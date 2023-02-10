Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,230 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 677.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

