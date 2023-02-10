Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.41 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

