Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

