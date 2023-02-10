Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $369,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $842,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $14,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

