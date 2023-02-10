Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $427,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after buying an additional 691,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

