Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Reduced by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

