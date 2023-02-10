Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $463,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.36.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $233.60.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

