JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $26.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.6 %

Kennametal stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

