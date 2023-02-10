State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 175.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $83.15 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,869 shares of company stock worth $1,563,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.