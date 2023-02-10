Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,249,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,536. Insiders own 48.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

