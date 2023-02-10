USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 96,769 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,769 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

