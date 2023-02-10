Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 25,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 365,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

