State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 480 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Azenta worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $92.09.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.