Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 7,944 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

