Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

