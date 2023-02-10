Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $161.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.31.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

