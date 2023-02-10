Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $309,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.67 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

