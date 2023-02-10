Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,404 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

