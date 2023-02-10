Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,048 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

