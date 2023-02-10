237 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 64.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,436.12 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,186.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,989.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

