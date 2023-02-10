Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

