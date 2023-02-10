Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,668 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,668 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 254.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NWL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

