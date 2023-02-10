Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

GPK stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

